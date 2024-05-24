The retired NBA champion was honored with the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award and received $250,000, which he said will be used to develop the new platform.
What they're saying: "We hope that Translatable provides our youth with a community to support their growth, mental health, and well-being, and that this space ignites more conversation leading to greater understanding and acceptance," Wade said in prepared remarks.
Between the lines: CarolinaGarcía Jayaram, CEO of the Elevate Prize Foundation, said she respected Wade's decision to launch Translatable in Florida — "a place where many might feel a sense of exclusion."
Wade and wife Gabrielle Union have previously said they moved out of Florida to find a "community for Zaya" due to anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric and legislation in the state.