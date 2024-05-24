Zaya Wade and Dwyane Wade at an event in California this month. Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix

Miami Heat Hall of Famer Dwyane Wade is launching a new digital platform to provide a "community safe space" for transgender youth to access resources and express themselves. Why it matters: Wade says his trans daughter Zaya "served as the catalyzing force" behind Translatable, which will provide educational resources to families, with a focus on communities of color.

The father-daughter duo collaborated on a video introducing their new project.

Wade announced the launch of Translatable in Miami Beach Thursday at the Make Good Famous Summit organized by the Elevate Prize Foundation.

The retired NBA champion was honored with the Elevate Prize Catalyst Award and received $250,000, which he said will be used to develop the new platform.

What they're saying: "We hope that Translatable provides our youth with a community to support their growth, mental health, and well-being, and that this space ignites more conversation leading to greater understanding and acceptance," Wade said in prepared remarks.

Between the lines: Carolina García Jayaram, CEO of the Elevate Prize Foundation, said she respected Wade's decision to launch Translatable in Florida — "a place where many might feel a sense of exclusion."