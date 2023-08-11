Dwyane Wade celebrates after a win at home in his final season in the NBA in 2019. Photo: Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Few superstars are able to win an NBA championship, let alone three. Even fewer can say Jay-Z rapped their name on a hit record — twice.

On and off the court, Miami Heat icon Dwyane Wade has done it all. Come Saturday night, he can add "Hall of Famer" to his legendary resume.

Why it matters: Wade is being inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Massachusetts, joining an exclusive club of 400 athletes and other contributors who made an "indelible impact" on the sport across generations.

Yes, but: He is also arguably one of the best shooting guards in NBA history, behind just Michael Jordan and the late Kobe Bryant.

Heat president Pat Riley said this week that Wade is the best player to ever wear a Heat jersey, and that includes LeBron James.

Dwyane Wade, pictured here in 2006, was known for his acrobatic finishes at the rim. Photo: Victor Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

By the numbers: Wade, whose No. 3 was retired by the Heat in 2021, is the franchise's all-time leader in points, assists, games played and … almost everything else.

What they're saying: Wade reflected this week on what it means to go from being a kid from Chicago dreaming about playing in the NBA to being honored as one of the greatest ever.