Miami is one of America's fastest-growing major cities, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.
Why it matters: Late pandemic shifts in where Americans live are still shaking out — with big implications for cities seeing massive growth or rapid decline.
By the numbers: Among cities with at least a quarter million residents, the city of Miami is the 10th fastest growing in America. Its population rose by 1.31% between 2022 and 2023 to 455,924 residents.
Jacksonville (#9) grew by 1.45% with 985,843 residents in 2023, and Tampa (#11) grew by 1.27% with 403,364 residents.
Losers:New Orleans (-1.56%), St. Louis (-1.55%) and Philadelphia (-1.04%) all saw declines.
The big picture: Southern cities dominate the list of the fastest-growing big metros, with Florida and Texas alone accounting for eight of the top 20.
That reflects a continued trend of Americans flocking to areas of the country that face some of the greatest climate risks.
Between the lines: Some of America's fastest-growing places are not cities themselves, but their outer suburbs, or "exurbs."
"Fewer of the fastest-growing places between 2022 and 2023 were inner suburbs than in 2019 … and more were on the far outskirts of metro areas — 30, 40 and even more than 60 miles away from the largest city's downtown," according to Census Bureau analysis.