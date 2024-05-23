1 hour ago - News

Miami is one of the fastest growing cities in America

The bar chart ranks U.S. cities with at least 250k people by change in population from 2022 to 2023. Atlanta, Fort Worth, Texas, and Raleigh, N.C., experienced the most growth, while New Orleans, St. Louis, and Philadelphia saw the largest declines. The population of Miami increased by 1.3%.
Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals.

Miami is one of America's fastest-growing major cities, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data.

Why it matters: Late pandemic shifts in where Americans live are still shaking out — with big implications for cities seeing massive growth or rapid decline.

By the numbers: Among cities with at least a quarter million residents, the city of Miami is the 10th fastest growing in America. Its population rose by 1.31% between 2022 and 2023 to 455,924 residents.

  • Jacksonville (#9) grew by 1.45% with 985,843 residents in 2023, and Tampa (#11) grew by 1.27% with 403,364 residents.

Losers: New Orleans (-1.56%), St. Louis (-1.55%) and Philadelphia (-1.04%) all saw declines.

The big picture: Southern cities dominate the list of the fastest-growing big metros, with Florida and Texas alone accounting for eight of the top 20.

  • That reflects a continued trend of Americans flocking to areas of the country that face some of the greatest climate risks.

Between the lines: Some of America's fastest-growing places are not cities themselves, but their outer suburbs, or "exurbs."

  • "Fewer of the fastest-growing places between 2022 and 2023 were inner suburbs than in 2019 … and more were on the far outskirts of metro areas — 30, 40 and even more than 60 miles away from the largest city's downtown," according to Census Bureau analysis.
