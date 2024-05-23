Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals. Miami is one of America's fastest-growing major cities, according to the latest U.S. Census Bureau data. Why it matters: Late pandemic shifts in where Americans live are still shaking out — with big implications for cities seeing massive growth or rapid decline.

By the numbers: Among cities with at least a quarter million residents, the city of Miami is the 10th fastest growing in America. Its population rose by 1.31% between 2022 and 2023 to 455,924 residents.

Jacksonville (#9) grew by 1.45% with 985,843 residents in 2023, and Tampa (#11) grew by 1.27% with 403,364 residents.

Losers: New Orleans (-1.56%), St. Louis (-1.55%) and Philadelphia (-1.04%) all saw declines.

The big picture: Southern cities dominate the list of the fastest-growing big metros, with Florida and Texas alone accounting for eight of the top 20.

That reflects a continued trend of Americans flocking to areas of the country that face some of the greatest climate risks.

Between the lines: Some of America's fastest-growing places are not cities themselves, but their outer suburbs, or "exurbs."