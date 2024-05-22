4 hours ago - News

Famous Miss Peaches gets golden bone, official recognition

Two men with a dog.

Mayor Francis Suarez (left), Miss Peaches (center) and Dave Portnoy (right) at city hall. Photo: Courtesy of City of Miami

The most famous rescue dog on the internet was honored this week with a golden bone to the city of Miami and her own official day.

Driving the news: Miss Peaches, an American pit bull adopted by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, was invited to City Hall for National Rescue Dog Day.

The big picture: Mayor Francis Suarez declared Monday Miss Peaches Day and presented the pup with a proclamation praising her for "becoming a symbol of resilience and hope for neglected animals everywhere."

Follow the money: The golden bone cost $30, which Suarez paid for, a spokesperson tells Axios.

