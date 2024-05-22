Share on email (opens in new window)

Mayor Francis Suarez (left), Miss Peaches (center) and Dave Portnoy (right) at city hall. Photo: Courtesy of City of Miami

The most famous rescue dog on the internet was honored this week with a golden bone to the city of Miami and her own official day. Driving the news: Miss Peaches, an American pit bull adopted by Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy, was invited to City Hall for National Rescue Dog Day.

She has 1.2 million Instagram followers and frequently appears in videos with Portnoy, a controversial figure who's worked to rehabilitate his reputation after accusations of misogyny and sexual misconduct. (He has denied the accusations and filed a defamation lawsuit that was dismissed.)

The big picture: Mayor Francis Suarez declared Monday Miss Peaches Day and presented the pup with a proclamation praising her for "becoming a symbol of resilience and hope for neglected animals everywhere."

Follow the money: The golden bone cost $30, which Suarez paid for, a spokesperson tells Axios.