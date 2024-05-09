🧐 Fact-checking agency's abortion claim

As Florida's six-week abortion ban went into effect last week, the state's health care regulation agency sought to refute one of its main criticisms: that many women won't know they're pregnant by that cutoff.

Why it matters: Far from setting the record straight, the agency's rebuttal was itself a misleading oversimplification, experts say.

State of play: "Pregnancy tests have evolved substantially over the years," the Agency for Health Care Administration said May 1 on X, formerly Twitter. "Trace levels of [the pregnancy hormone] hCG can now be detected as early as eight days after ovulation."

The statement was included as part of a "Myth vs. Fact" information sheet shared on the state agency's official account "to combat lies and misinformation," per the post.

"Don't let the fearmongers lie to you," the sheet says in all caps.

Reality check: While pregnancy testing technology has improved, folks who aren't planning to get pregnant wouldn't know to use a test, said Sameera Mokkarala, a fellow with Physicians for Reproductive Health.

At-home early-detection tests are typically used by women hoping to become pregnant, Mokkarala, a Philadelphia-based abortion provider and gynecologist, told Axios.

And the earlier the test, the greater chance of a false negative.

What they're saying: "They're confusing the failure to recognize pregnancy with the ability to diagnose it early," retired Tampa obstetrician-gynecologist Bruce Shephard told Axios.

"Yes, you can diagnose it early, but if you're not looking for it — many patients are not," he said, adding that nearly half of pregnancies are unintended

By the numbers: In a study analyzing about 65,000 pregnancies from over 36,000 women, the mean gestational age by which respondents learned they were pregnant was 5.5 weeks.

Almost a quarter of women became aware of their pregnancy at or after seven weeks.

