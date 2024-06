Florida is reportedly part of Wawa's long-term expansion plans. Driving the news: The convenience store — known for its popular food offerings — plans to add as many as 280 new stores over the next decade in North Carolina, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, Alabama, Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky, Bloomberg recently reported.

Wawa did not respond to a request for comment about specific store openings.

Zoom in: Wawa debuted in Miami in 2019 and has a total of 11 stores in Miami-Dade County, mostly in West and South Dade.

Three of those stores opened last year.

What we're watching: When will Miami get a Wawa east of Biscayne Boulevard?

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to reflect there is a Wawa east of I-95 in North Dade, but none east of Biscayne Boulevard.