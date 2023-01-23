1 hour ago - News
Miami is getting three new Wawas in 2023
The 305 is getting three new Wawas this year.
What's happening: The Philadelphia-area chain of gas stations and convenience stores is opening new locations in Hialeah and Homestead this spring, the Miami Herald reports.
Details: The new stores are coming to:
- 11200 SW. 248th St., Homestead.
- 2901 W. 16th Ave., Hialeah.
- Intersection of Northwest 116th Way and Northwest S. River Drive, Hialeah.
By the numbers: Wawa, which debuted in Miami in 2019, will have eight stores in the county by the end of this year.
- The chain expects to have a total of 37 stores in South Florida by the end of the year — 19 in Broward and 10 in Palm Beach.
What they're saying: We asked our Axios Philadelphia colleagues about why Wawa is so popular.
- Editor Alexa Mencia complimented Wawa's customizable hoagies, "strong coffee game" and excellent soft pretzels.
- Reporter Isaac Avilucea regularly stops for breakfast burritos and says his father is passionate about its cheesesteaks.
