Miami is getting three new Wawas in 2023

Martin Vassolo
A Wawa gas station is pictured

Customers refuel vehicles at a Wawa gas station in Annapolis, Maryland. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The 305 is getting three new Wawas this year.

What's happening: The Philadelphia-area chain of gas stations and convenience stores is opening new locations in Hialeah and Homestead this spring, the Miami Herald reports.

Details: The new stores are coming to:

  • 11200 SW. 248th St., Homestead.
  • 2901 W. 16th Ave., Hialeah.
  • Intersection of Northwest 116th Way and Northwest S. River Drive, Hialeah.

By the numbers: Wawa, which debuted in Miami in 2019, will have eight stores in the county by the end of this year.

  • The chain expects to have a total of 37 stores in South Florida by the end of the year — 19 in Broward and 10 in Palm Beach.

What they're saying: We asked our Axios Philadelphia colleagues about why Wawa is so popular.

  • Editor Alexa Mencia complimented Wawa's customizable hoagies, "strong coffee game" and excellent soft pretzels.
  • Reporter Isaac Avilucea regularly stops for breakfast burritos and says his father is passionate about its cheesesteaks.
