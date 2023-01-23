Miami is getting three new Wawas in 2023

Customers refuel vehicles at a Wawa gas station in Annapolis, Maryland. Photo: Joshua Roberts/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The 305 is getting three new Wawas this year.

What's happening: The Philadelphia-area chain of gas stations and convenience stores is opening new locations in Hialeah and Homestead this spring, the Miami Herald reports.

Details: The new stores are coming to:

11200 SW. 248th St., Homestead.

2901 W. 16th Ave., Hialeah.

Intersection of Northwest 116th Way and Northwest S. River Drive, Hialeah.

By the numbers: Wawa, which debuted in Miami in 2019, will have eight stores in the county by the end of this year.

The chain expects to have a total of 37 stores in South Florida by the end of the year — 19 in Broward and 10 in Palm Beach.

What they're saying: We asked our Axios Philadelphia colleagues about why Wawa is so popular.