There are so many local restaurants on my bucket list and they all came together for The Infatuation's EEEEEATSCON Miami over the weekend.

Driving the news: The multicity food festival, making its Miami debut this year, featured spots like Jaguar Sun, Rosie's and Off Site, in addition to out-of-state restaurants hawking BBQ and tacos.

🍽️ State of plate: I tried the croqueta sliders ($10) from Chug's Diner — duck croquetas in between potato buns with mustard, Swiss cheese and pickles.

Then I walked 20 feet to the Caracas Bakery booth, where I ordered a sweet-and-salty Kouign Amann pastry ($7) — cachapa cream and queso de mano — and the crispy mortadella bun ($9) with provolone and Japanese mayo.

I had a shot of Four Walls, too! Thanks, Glenn.

💭 Thought bubble: The $35 cost of admission didn't cover food, but prices seemed reasonably low to make it worthwhile.

🤔 What we're watching: It's too early to confirm whether EEEEEATSCON will be back in Miami next year, The Infatuation CEO Paul Needham tells Axios.

"While long-term plans wouldn't be decided at this time...it's worth noting that each of the other locations that EEEEEATSCON has called home (NYC, LA, Chicago) have seen the event repeat in the years following its debut."

😋 1 fun food fact to go: McElhenney told fans he ate at Cafe La Trova while he was in Miami, and it was one of the top five meals of his life.