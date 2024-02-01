Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

"Always Sunny" stars Glenn Howerton (left) and Charlie Day clink red cups at EEEEEATSCON in New York. Photo: The Infatuation

Actor Glenn Howerton, who stars in "Always Sunny in Philadelphia," will return to Miami Saturday to promote a new whiskey he developed with his TV co-stars.

🧑‍💻 Axios Miami asked Glenn about attending New World School of the Arts in Miami and how to best enjoy his new whiskey.

Details: Howerton and his co-star Rob McElhenney — who created the Irish American whiskey Four Walls with fellow co-star Charlie Day — will be presenting at EEEEEATSCON festival at Bayfront Park.

Q: What made you choose New World and what was your favorite part of living in Miami?

"The culture shock moving from Alabama to Miami was no joke. But, New World was an awesome school and I made some of the greatest friends of my life there."

"I love that in Miami you can dress in outfits that would make you self-conscious anywhere else but in Miami. You can really express yourself here and not draw attention. No matter how outrageous I thought I was being, I was conservative by comparison. Miami is a blast."

Q: You bought a Florida timeshare on the show. Would you buy any real estate down in Miami in real life?

" No. Next question. Just kidding - You gotta love any city that has such a singular vibe. Florida has its own reputation (which is pretty incredible), but Miami is its own place. Miami is its own country really."

No. Next question. Just kidding - You gotta love any city that has such a singular vibe. Florida has its own reputation (which is pretty incredible), but Miami is its own place. Miami is its own country really." "And it's a country built for good times and I'm all about good times. It's why we created Always Sunny. It's why we created a whiskey! So, yes, I think I would."

Q: What's the most Miami way to enjoy Four Walls whiskey?

"Basically, take any of your beloved concoctions, remove the rum, and replace it with Four Walls. We have all started to do that with our ham already. Actually wait… I need to try a Café Cubano with Four Walls! That sounds amazing."

Q: Could we please reenact the Rum Ham scene off the waters of South Beach?

"You wanna get rip s*** on ham? Let's do it."

Tickets start at $30