Actor Glenn Howerton, who stars in "Always Sunny in Philadelphia," will return to Miami Saturday to promote a new whiskey he developed with his TV co-stars.
Details: Howerton and his co-star Rob McElhenney — who created the Irish American whiskey Four Walls with fellow co-star Charlie Day — will be presenting at EEEEEATSCON festival at Bayfront Park.
Q: What made you choose New World and what was your favorite part of living in Miami?
- "The culture shock moving from Alabama to Miami was no joke. But, New World was an awesome school and I made some of the greatest friends of my life there."
- "I love that in Miami you can dress in outfits that would make you self-conscious anywhere else but in Miami. You can really express yourself here and not draw attention. No matter how outrageous I thought I was being, I was conservative by comparison. Miami is a blast."
Q: You bought a Florida timeshare on the show. Would you buy any real estate down in Miami in real life?
- "No. Next question. Just kidding - You gotta love any city that has such a singular vibe. Florida has its own reputation (which is pretty incredible), but Miami is its own place. Miami is its own country really."
- "And it's a country built for good times and I'm all about good times. It's why we created Always Sunny. It's why we created a whiskey! So, yes, I think I would."
Q: What's the most Miami way to enjoy Four Walls whiskey?
- "Basically, take any of your beloved concoctions, remove the rum, and replace it with Four Walls. We have all started to do that with our ham already. Actually wait… I need to try a Café Cubano with Four Walls! That sounds amazing."
Q: Could we please reenact the Rum Ham scene off the waters of South Beach?
- "You wanna get rip s*** on ham? Let's do it."
