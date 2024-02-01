How Miami Beach hopes to fight spring break chaos

Share on email (opens in new window)

Miami Beach Police escort revelers as they gather in Miami Beach. Photo: Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images

Miami Beach leaders hope to limit spring break chaos this March with a redux of past mitigation efforts including beach closures, DUI checkpoints and another curfew.

Why it matters: The city has long struggled to handle the heavy crowds during spring break, which often result in shootings and disorder.

Details: City commissioners voted Wednesday to direct the administration to implement a midnight curfew, close beaches at 6pm and jack up daily parking rates for tourists to as much as $100 at city-owned garages.

Be smart: Officials have already tried imposing curfews, restricting parking and enhancing policing in recent years — but they are moving forward with these efforts again.

The key difference in 2024 is the preemptive vote to ask for a curfew, which typically has followed headline-grabbing violence.

What they're saying: "Year after year after year, as a collective body we fail to take tough decisions in advance," Commissioner Alex Fernandez said Wednesday.

Reality check: Commissioners don't have the authority to impose a curfew. That falls to the city manager, Alina Hudak, who can call for one if she issues a state of emergency.

She didn't explicitly say in Wednesday's meeting whether she would do so, but said she agreed with the package of proposals.

"We are prepared to implement all the items that are being discussed today at some level," she said.

Of note: Miami Beach will also bring back lane closures, DUI checkpoints and license plate readers along the MacArthur and Julia Tuttle causeways entering the city.

Commissioner Kristen Rosen Gonzalez elicited chuckles when she suggested the city partner with a helicopter or boat service to help visitors bypass the gridlock.

The intrigue: Miami Beach is leaving some old mitigation ideas behind this year.