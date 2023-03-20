Crowds gather at Ocean Drive and 8th Street during spring break in South Beach on Saturday. Photo: D.A. Varela/Miami Herald/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

The City of Miami Beach announced Sunday an overnight curfew in response to a pair of fatal shootings on South Beach's Ocean Drive during a busy spring break weekend.

Driving the news: "In response to the two shootings and the excessively large and unruly crowds, and to mitigate dangerous and illegal conduct, the City of Miami Beach has ordered a state of emergency and a 11:59 p.m. curfew to take effect on Sunday," through 6 a.m. Monday, per a city statement.

Photo: City of Miami Beach/Twitter

The action follows shootings in the heart of the South Beach entertainment district Friday night and early Sunday that left two people dead and two others injured.

Why it matters: City leaders have long struggled to manage large spring break crowds.

This is the third consecutive year that the city has imposed a curfew to control crowds or curb gun violence.

In March last year, a midnight curfew was imposed after a pair of shootings injured five people on Ocean Drive.

What we're watching: The City Commission will meet on Monday afternoon to discuss possibly imposing another curfew this upcoming weekend, the Miami Herald reports.

What they're saying: Mayor Dan Gelber said in a video address that both shootings "were between visitors to Miami Beach and did not involve residents."

He said that police were "literally seconds away from the incidents" and made arrests within minutes.

"That said, it is clear that even an unprecedented police presence could not prevent these incidents from occurring," Gelber added.

