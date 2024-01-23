54 mins ago - News
Haslem claps back at Pierce over jersey retirement criticism
"You're entitled to your opinion my boy!!!!"— Udonis Haslem to Paul Pierce, in response to comments about his jersey retirement.
🙄 Catch up fast: Boston Celtics great — and noted Heat hater — Paul Pierce said Udonis Haslem's jersey retirement was "given" and not earned.
- Haslem, who already had bad blood with Pierce, took the high road in his response.
