Haslem claps back at Pierce over jersey retirement criticism

Udonis Haslem swipes at the ball as Paul Pierce drives to the basket.

Paul Pierce and Udonis Haslem battle for a rebound in the 2012 Eastern Conference Finals. Photo: Stuart Cahill/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images

"You're entitled to your opinion my boy!!!!"
Udonis Haslem to Paul Pierce, in response to comments about his jersey retirement.

🙄 Catch up fast: Boston Celtics great — and noted Heat hater — Paul Pierce said Udonis Haslem's jersey retirement was "given" and not earned.

