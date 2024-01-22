Heat retire jersey of team legend Udonis Haslem

Udonis Haslem looks on during his jersey retirement ceremony. Photo: Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

I was lucky enough to watch the Heat retire the No. 40 jersey of Udonis Haslem Friday at halftime of the Hawks game.

It felt like the entire city came together to honor our hometown hero.

Why it matters: UD wasn't the most talented player in Heat history, but he might have been the most beloved.

The epitome of "Heat Culture," Haslem went from an undrafted player out of Miami Senior High to a three-time champion and 16-time team captain.

He is one of just three players in NBA history to play at least 20 years with one team, joining Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki.

Yes, but: The Heat (24-19) lost the game on a heart-breaking buzzer-beater in front of Haslem, Dwyane Wade and other former Heat players in attendance for the special night.