26 mins ago - News
Heat retire jersey of team legend Udonis Haslem
I was lucky enough to watch the Heat retire the No. 40 jersey of Udonis Haslem Friday at halftime of the Hawks game.
- It felt like the entire city came together to honor our hometown hero.
Why it matters: UD wasn't the most talented player in Heat history, but he might have been the most beloved.
- The epitome of "Heat Culture," Haslem went from an undrafted player out of Miami Senior High to a three-time champion and 16-time team captain.
- He is one of just three players in NBA history to play at least 20 years with one team, joining Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki.
Yes, but: The Heat (24-19) lost the game on a heart-breaking buzzer-beater in front of Haslem, Dwyane Wade and other former Heat players in attendance for the special night.
- That's just how the season has been going for Miami lately.
