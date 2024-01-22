26 mins ago - News

Heat retire jersey of team legend Udonis Haslem

headshot

Udonis Haslem looks on during his jersey retirement ceremony. Photo: Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

I was lucky enough to watch the Heat retire the No. 40 jersey of Udonis Haslem Friday at halftime of the Hawks game.

  • It felt like the entire city came together to honor our hometown hero.

Why it matters: UD wasn't the most talented player in Heat history, but he might have been the most beloved.

  • The epitome of "Heat Culture," Haslem went from an undrafted player out of Miami Senior High to a three-time champion and 16-time team captain.
  • He is one of just three players in NBA history to play at least 20 years with one team, joining Kobe Bryant and Dirk Nowitzki.

Yes, but: The Heat (24-19) lost the game on a heart-breaking buzzer-beater in front of Haslem, Dwyane Wade and other former Heat players in attendance for the special night.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more