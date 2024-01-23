51 mins ago - News

St. Regis penthouse offered in Miami for $45 million

A rendering of the penthouse terrace. Photo: Binyan Studios, courtesy of Related Group

Real estate developers Related Group and Integra Investments are developing the St. Regis Residences condo project in Brickell.

What's happening: Pre-construction sales are underway for the 50-story tower with 152 units.

  • The property features two half-floor upper penthouses, each encompassing two floors, crowned with an indoor/outdoor roof deck on a third level.
  • The first penthouse residence, with five bedrooms and seven baths, is on the market for $45 million.
  • The building was designed to have a full-size pickleball court, private marina, restaurant, tea room, spa and indoor lap pool.
  • Amenities will include butler service, a "house car" and shoeshine service.

What they're saying: Nick Pérez, president of condominium development for Related Group, tells Axios that his team decided to partner with St. Regis Residences because it's known for exclusivity and service.

  • The building is 50% pre-sold, he says.
  • "Despite the nationwide concerns around rising interest rates, Miami remains a highly desirable residential destination," he says, citing the waterfront and favorable tax policies. "In New York City, a comparable unit will cost significantly more, potentially two times the price."
  • Another of Related Group's projects, Casa Bella Residences by B&B Italia in Downtown Miami, is 80% pre-sold, Perez says, "demonstrating that market sentiments have not dampened the enthusiasm of luxury buyers looking to transact."

What we're watching: Related has nearly a dozen properties in the pipeline locally and is expanding in Brazil and Mexico.

