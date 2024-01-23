Share on email (opens in new window)

A rendering of the penthouse terrace. Photo: Binyan Studios, courtesy of Related Group

Real estate developers Related Group and Integra Investments are developing the St. Regis Residences condo project in Brickell.

What's happening: Pre-construction sales are underway for the 50-story tower with 152 units.

The property features two half-floor upper penthouses, each encompassing two floors, crowned with an indoor/outdoor roof deck on a third level.

The first penthouse residence, with five bedrooms and seven baths, is on the market for $45 million.

The building was designed to have a full-size pickleball court, private marina, restaurant, tea room, spa and indoor lap pool.

Amenities will include butler service, a "house car" and shoeshine service.

What they're saying: Nick Pérez, president of condominium development for Related Group, tells Axios that his team decided to partner with St. Regis Residences because it's known for exclusivity and service.

The building is 50% pre-sold, he says.

"Despite the nationwide concerns around rising interest rates, Miami remains a highly desirable residential destination," he says, citing the waterfront and favorable tax policies. "In New York City, a comparable unit will cost significantly more, potentially two times the price."

Another of Related Group's projects, Casa Bella Residences by B&B Italia in Downtown Miami, is 80% pre-sold, Perez says, "demonstrating that market sentiments have not dampened the enthusiasm of luxury buyers looking to transact."

What we're watching: Related has nearly a dozen properties in the pipeline locally and is expanding in Brazil and Mexico.