Data: American Cancer Society; Map: Tory Lysik/Axios Visuals

New cancer diagnoses in the U.S. are expected to top 2 million for the first time in 2024, driven in large part by an alarming increase in cancers among younger Americans, according to new American Cancer Society data.

Zoom in: A new ACS report estimates Florida will see 160,680 new cases in 2024 — down from an estimated 162,410 last year.

Florida's most recent cancer mortality rate was lower than the U.S. average, at 140 per 100,000 people between 2017 and 2021.

The big picture: The U.S. cancer death rate has been cut by a third in the last 30 years, partly due to improved screening, a sharp drop in smoking and more effective treatments against certain cancers, Axios' Tina Reed reports.

People 50 years and younger were the only group of three to experience an increase in overall cancer incidence in the last 30 years, per the report.

The bottom line: The study highlights the importance of timely screening, particularly among people with a strong family history of cancer or who are experiencing symptoms of the disease.