Florida cancer estimates predict diagnoses down in 2024
New cancer diagnoses in the U.S. are expected to top 2 million for the first time in 2024, driven in large part by an alarming increase in cancers among younger Americans, according to new American Cancer Society data.
Zoom in: A new ACS report estimates Florida will see 160,680 new cases in 2024 — down from an estimated 162,410 last year.
- Florida's most recent cancer mortality rate was lower than the U.S. average, at 140 per 100,000 people between 2017 and 2021.
The big picture: The U.S. cancer death rate has been cut by a third in the last 30 years, partly due to improved screening, a sharp drop in smoking and more effective treatments against certain cancers, Axios' Tina Reed reports.
- People 50 years and younger were the only group of three to experience an increase in overall cancer incidence in the last 30 years, per the report.
The bottom line: The study highlights the importance of timely screening, particularly among people with a strong family history of cancer or who are experiencing symptoms of the disease.
