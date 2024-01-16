Lee Brian Schrager's favorite Miami restaurants

Lee Brian Schrager trained as a chef at New York's Culinary Institute of America, but really made his mark as an event planner.

He was hired by beverage distributor Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits in 2000 to improve a fundraising event for the hospitality school at Florida International University.

He renamed it, lured top chefs and attracted the Food Network as a partner. Now, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival entertains tens of thousands of visitors each year.

He remains the chief communications officer and SVP of social responsibility for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.

What's happening: Axios caught up with Schrager, who lives with his partner Ricardo in French Country Village, an enclave of historic houses in Coral Gables.

When he's not entertaining on his newly renovated patio and cooking on his Marra Forni pizza oven imported from Italy, he's out and about in the Magic City.

He told us how he'd spend an ideal day — which might include hanging out with Ricardo and "my best friend Ana Navarro."

Breakfast: Brunch at Bachour Bakery or Madruga.

"At Bachour, I always order the Spanish scramble, and at Madruga, I'll get the breakfast sandwich, which is so delicious. In either case, I'll always order a fresh orange juice and a decaf latte."

Morning activity: "If I want to treat myself, I'll pop into Well Groomed Gentleman in the Gables for a hot lather shave, which is the ultimate luxury. I'll usually pick up some dog treats for my two dogs and buy a crêpe on the way out."

If the weather is nice, he'll go sailing. He's a member of a day-boating club called Barton & Gray Mariners Club in Coconut Grove.

Afternoon: Pickleball!

Dinner: Schrager said he's always trying new restaurants. He likes to eat locally around Coral Gables, Coconut Grove or South Miami.

Evening activity: "Walking my two dogs, Stanley and Charlie, after dinner and listening to Audible."