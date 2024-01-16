Lee Brian Schrager's favorite Miami restaurants
Lee Brian Schrager trained as a chef at New York's Culinary Institute of America, but really made his mark as an event planner.
- He was hired by beverage distributor Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits in 2000 to improve a fundraising event for the hospitality school at Florida International University.
- He renamed it, lured top chefs and attracted the Food Network as a partner. Now, the South Beach Wine and Food Festival entertains tens of thousands of visitors each year.
- He remains the chief communications officer and SVP of social responsibility for Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits.
What's happening: Axios caught up with Schrager, who lives with his partner Ricardo in French Country Village, an enclave of historic houses in Coral Gables.
- When he's not entertaining on his newly renovated patio and cooking on his Marra Forni pizza oven imported from Italy, he's out and about in the Magic City.
- He told us how he'd spend an ideal day — which might include hanging out with Ricardo and "my best friend Ana Navarro."
Breakfast: Brunch at Bachour Bakery or Madruga.
- "At Bachour, I always order the Spanish scramble, and at Madruga, I'll get the breakfast sandwich, which is so delicious. In either case, I'll always order a fresh orange juice and a decaf latte."
Morning activity: "If I want to treat myself, I'll pop into Well Groomed Gentleman in the Gables for a hot lather shave, which is the ultimate luxury. I'll usually pick up some dog treats for my two dogs and buy a crêpe on the way out."
- If the weather is nice, he'll go sailing. He's a member of a day-boating club called Barton & Gray Mariners Club in Coconut Grove.
Afternoon: Pickleball!
Dinner: Schrager said he's always trying new restaurants. He likes to eat locally around Coral Gables, Coconut Grove or South Miami.
- "My favorite local restaurants at the moment are Erba, Luca, Fiola, Sapore di Mare, Klaw and Delilah," he says.
Evening activity: "Walking my two dogs, Stanley and Charlie, after dinner and listening to Audible."
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.