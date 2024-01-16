42 mins ago - News

It's almost time for the Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival

A man in sunglasses pours sauce on a giant burrito

Guy Fieri making a giant burrito at last year's fest. Photo: Reagan Rule/WireImage

The Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival is gearing up for its 23rd edition.

What's happening: The four-day festival takes place Feb. 22–25, with more than 500 chefs and wine and spirit producers participating.

  • Festival events are planned across South Florida, from Hallandale Beach to Overtown.

Why it matters: The signature event brings some of the world's most famous chefs to Miami.

Details: Some festival highlights:

  • Rachael Ray will host the 17th annual Burger Bash.
  • Guy Fieri will host a live version of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
  • Tents for Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village will take over three blocks Saturday and Sunday.
  • Andrew Zimmern and Melba Wilson will close out the festival with a block party and performance by Rev Run.

Yes, and: New twists this year include:

  • A celebrity chef pickleball tournament
  • Bobby Flay hosting a live version of his new show, "Bobby's Triple Threat."
  • Miami culinary stars Michelle Bernstein, David Martinez and Gio Gutierrez hosting a "Noche Cubana."

Zoom in: Additional highlights include:

  • A dinner hosted by Zak Stern, Michael Beltran and Jose Mendin.
  • A beer-making class at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company.
  • A drag brunch hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris.

What they're saying: Lee Brian Schrager, who founded the festival, tells Axios his team has been working to keep the program fresh and showcase up-and-coming chefs.

  • "We're also excited to partner with the most influential digital content creators in the food and beverage community to bring FoodieCon to Miami for the very first time for a full day of cooking demos, interactive panels, immersive activations, photo opps and book signings."

Of note: The festival has raised more than $37 million to support the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Florida International University.

If you go: Tickets are on sale now at sobewff.org.

