Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival is gearing up for its 23rd edition.

What's happening: The four-day festival takes place Feb. 22–25, with more than 500 chefs and wine and spirit producers participating.

Festival events are planned across South Florida, from Hallandale Beach to Overtown.

Why it matters: The signature event brings some of the world's most famous chefs to Miami.

Details: Some festival highlights:

Rachael Ray will host the 17th annual Burger Bash.

Guy Fieri will host a live version of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."

Tents for Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village will take over three blocks Saturday and Sunday.

Andrew Zimmern and Melba Wilson will close out the festival with a block party and performance by Rev Run.

Yes, and: New twists this year include:

A celebrity chef pickleball tournament

Bobby Flay hosting a live version of his new show, "Bobby's Triple Threat."

Miami culinary stars Michelle Bernstein, David Martinez and Gio Gutierrez hosting a "Noche Cubana."

Zoom in: Additional highlights include:

A dinner hosted by Zak Stern, Michael Beltran and Jose Mendin.

A beer-making class at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company.

A drag brunch hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris.

What they're saying: Lee Brian Schrager, who founded the festival, tells Axios his team has been working to keep the program fresh and showcase up-and-coming chefs.

"We're also excited to partner with the most influential digital content creators in the food and beverage community to bring FoodieCon to Miami for the very first time for a full day of cooking demos, interactive panels, immersive activations, photo opps and book signings."

Of note: The festival has raised more than $37 million to support the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Florida International University.

If you go: Tickets are on sale now at sobewff.org.