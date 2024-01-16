It's almost time for the Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival
The Food Network South Beach Wine and Food Festival is gearing up for its 23rd edition.
What's happening: The four-day festival takes place Feb. 22–25, with more than 500 chefs and wine and spirit producers participating.
- Festival events are planned across South Florida, from Hallandale Beach to Overtown.
Why it matters: The signature event brings some of the world's most famous chefs to Miami.
Details: Some festival highlights:
- Rachael Ray will host the 17th annual Burger Bash.
- Guy Fieri will host a live version of "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives."
- Tents for Goya Foods' Grand Tasting Village will take over three blocks Saturday and Sunday.
- Andrew Zimmern and Melba Wilson will close out the festival with a block party and performance by Rev Run.
Yes, and: New twists this year include:
- A celebrity chef pickleball tournament
- Bobby Flay hosting a live version of his new show, "Bobby's Triple Threat."
- Miami culinary stars Michelle Bernstein, David Martinez and Gio Gutierrez hosting a "Noche Cubana."
Zoom in: Additional highlights include:
- A dinner hosted by Zak Stern, Michael Beltran and Jose Mendin.
- A beer-making class at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company.
- A drag brunch hosted by David Burtka and Neil Patrick Harris.
What they're saying: Lee Brian Schrager, who founded the festival, tells Axios his team has been working to keep the program fresh and showcase up-and-coming chefs.
- "We're also excited to partner with the most influential digital content creators in the food and beverage community to bring FoodieCon to Miami for the very first time for a full day of cooking demos, interactive panels, immersive activations, photo opps and book signings."
Of note: The festival has raised more than $37 million to support the Chaplin School of Hospitality and Tourism Management at Florida International University.
If you go: Tickets are on sale now at sobewff.org.
