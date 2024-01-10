Jan 10, 2024 - News

These jobs pay more in Miami

headshot
A plane is silhouetted against a grey/white sky

Hope your career takes off! Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

If you're interested in becoming a flight attendant, South Florida's the place to fly home to, according to the 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Jobs rankings released Tuesday.

What's happening: Nurse practitioner, which has a median salary of $121,610, topped the nationwide list of best jobs. In the coming decade, the need for nurse practitioners is expected to grow by 44.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

  • The next-best jobs were financial manager, software developer, IT manager and physician assistant.

Zoom in: The report says Miami is among the top five highest-paying cities for these careers (with annual mean salary):

  • Flight attendant ($69,890).
  • Market research analyst ($98,860).
  • Occupational therapy aide ($52,670).
  • Survey researcher ($91,190).
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more