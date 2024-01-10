Jan 10, 2024 - News
These jobs pay more in Miami
If you're interested in becoming a flight attendant, South Florida's the place to fly home to, according to the 2024 U.S. News & World Report Best Jobs rankings released Tuesday.
What's happening: Nurse practitioner, which has a median salary of $121,610, topped the nationwide list of best jobs. In the coming decade, the need for nurse practitioners is expected to grow by 44.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
- The next-best jobs were financial manager, software developer, IT manager and physician assistant.
Zoom in: The report says Miami is among the top five highest-paying cities for these careers (with annual mean salary):
- Flight attendant ($69,890).
- Market research analyst ($98,860).
- Occupational therapy aide ($52,670).
- Survey researcher ($91,190).
