Jan 4, 2024 - Things to Do
King Mango Strut and more things to do in Miami this weekend
Let's kick 2024 off right. Here are some fun events happening around town.
👕 Little River Flea's Vintage Paradise farmers market. Saturday, 12pm–5pm at Mayfair House Hotel and Garden.
🥭 King Mango Strut Parade. Sunday in Coconut Grove, 2pm–6pm. Free.
🎹 Miami International Piano Festival. Sunday at 5pm in Aventura. Tickets start at $45.
🎺 South Beach Jazz Festival. Through Sunday at venues across Miami Beach. Some events are free.
🎤 "The Cher Show" at Adrienne Arsht Center's Ziff Ballet Opera House. Through Sunday. Tickets start at $25.
