Get ready to strut. Photo: Courtesy of the King Mango Strut

The King Mango Strut — a politically audacious affair touted as "The Weirdest Parade in the Universe" — takes place this Sunday in Coconut Grove. Why it matters: The annual event, known for wacky costumes and poking fun at current events, has plans to mock Florida's culture wars in flamboyant fashion.

Flashback: The Strut started 40 years ago when Coconut Grove was a bohemian enclave.

It parodied the now-defunct King Orange Jamboree Parade that celebrated college football.

Past elements of the parade have included Cuban Eye for the Gringo Guy, Osama Piñata and the Running of the Bullshitters.

What they're saying: Parade president Carl Levin tells Axios this year's theme is a play on The Rolling Stones' classic: "I can't get no DeSantisfaction."

"The parade is typically a very left-leaning politically parade," Levin says. Participants will mock the governor's shipping of migrants to Martha's Vineyard and crackdown on library books and drag queens.

One group will make fun of snakes in the Everglades.

"We have a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce," Levin says.

He also teased "a very, very special guest celebrity" who "should be a riot."

Details: Newly elected Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo is the grand marshal this year, and local comedian Freddy Stebbins will help emcee.

Chanting Hare Krishnas start the parade, and kids from School of Rock provide a soundtrack.

If you go: 2pm–6pm at the corner of Commodore Plaza and Main Highway (route map).