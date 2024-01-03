King Mango Strut is this weekend in Coconut Grove
The King Mango Strut — a politically audacious affair touted as "The Weirdest Parade in the Universe" — takes place this Sunday in Coconut Grove.
Why it matters: The annual event, known for wacky costumes and poking fun at current events, has plans to mock Florida's culture wars in flamboyant fashion.
Flashback: The Strut started 40 years ago when Coconut Grove was a bohemian enclave.
- It parodied the now-defunct King Orange Jamboree Parade that celebrated college football.
- Past elements of the parade have included Cuban Eye for the Gringo Guy, Osama Piñata and the Running of the Bullshitters.
What they're saying: Parade president Carl Levin tells Axios this year's theme is a play on The Rolling Stones' classic: "I can't get no DeSantisfaction."
- "The parade is typically a very left-leaning politically parade," Levin says. Participants will mock the governor's shipping of migrants to Martha's Vineyard and crackdown on library books and drag queens.
- One group will make fun of snakes in the Everglades.
- "We have a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce," Levin says.
- He also teased "a very, very special guest celebrity" who "should be a riot."
Details: Newly elected Miami Commissioner Damian Pardo is the grand marshal this year, and local comedian Freddy Stebbins will help emcee.
- Chanting Hare Krishnas start the parade, and kids from School of Rock provide a soundtrack.
If you go: 2pm–6pm at the corner of Commodore Plaza and Main Highway (route map).
- Apply here to be a strutter.
- The parade welcomes guys named Fred to be in the "Parade of Freds."
- Go hours early to enjoy the neighborly party atmosphere as people line up.
