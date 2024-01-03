Jan 3, 2024 - News
Miami-Dade magnet school applications due soon
Applications to Miami-Dade magnet schools are due Jan. 15.
What's happening: Except for schools that require auditions, students' names are randomly selected for admission.
Of note: To apply, you need to register on a portal. It may take 48 hours for your registration to be activated, so plan ahead.
- More details are here.
