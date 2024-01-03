Jan 3, 2024 - News

Miami-Dade magnet school applications due soon

headshot

Get those applications in now! Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Applications to Miami-Dade magnet schools are due Jan. 15.

What's happening: Except for schools that require auditions, students' names are randomly selected for admission.

Of note: To apply, you need to register on a portal. It may take 48 hours for your registration to be activated, so plan ahead.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more