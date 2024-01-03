Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Get those applications in now! Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Applications to Miami-Dade magnet schools are due Jan. 15.

What's happening: Except for schools that require auditions, students' names are randomly selected for admission.

Of note: To apply, you need to register on a portal. It may take 48 hours for your registration to be activated, so plan ahead.