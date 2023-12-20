1 hour ago - News
Top events in Miami in 2023: Lionel Messi, Drake and Beyoncé sell big
StubHub has released its live experiences report, which analyzes this year's highest-selling ticketed events around the world from Jan. 1–Nov. 28.
Why it matters: It quantifies the impact Lionel Messi had by joining Inter Miami.
- "A mind-blowing 2.5x surge in league sales on StubHub compared to 2022 was all thanks to the 'Messi effect,'" the report says.
- The team ended the season at No. 1 on StubHub, attracting fans from over 90 countries and causing a jaw-dropping 220% spike in international sales, compared to 2022.
Zoom in: These were the highest-selling events in Miami:
- Nuggets vs. Heat: NBA Finals (June 8 and June 10).
- Drake and 21 Savage (Sept. 28–29).
- Giants vs. Dolphins (Oct. 8).
- U.S. vs. Japan: World Baseball Classic Championship (March 21).
- Beyoncé (Aug. 18).
The intrigue: Taylor Swift topped the list for every city StubHub tracked, except Miami, where she did not perform in 2023.
- She'll bring her Eras tour to Hard Rock Stadium in October 2024.
- Tickets on StubHub were over $1,000 when we checked.
