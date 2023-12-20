1 hour ago - News

Top events in Miami in 2023: Lionel Messi, Drake and Beyoncé sell big

Lionel Messi Aug. 2 in Fort Lauderdale. Photo: Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images

StubHub has released its live experiences report, which analyzes this year's highest-selling ticketed events around the world from Jan. 1–Nov. 28.

Why it matters: It quantifies the impact Lionel Messi had by joining Inter Miami.

  • "A mind-blowing 2.5x surge in league sales on StubHub compared to 2022 was all thanks to the 'Messi effect,'" the report says.
  • The team ended the season at No. 1 on StubHub, attracting fans from over 90 countries and causing a jaw-dropping 220% spike in international sales, compared to 2022.

Zoom in: These were the highest-selling events in Miami:

  1. Nuggets vs. Heat: NBA Finals (June 8 and June 10).
  2. Drake and 21 Savage (Sept. 28–29).
  3. Giants vs. Dolphins (Oct. 8).
  4. U.S. vs. Japan: World Baseball Classic Championship (March 21).
  5. Beyoncé (Aug. 18).

The intrigue: Taylor Swift topped the list for every city StubHub tracked, except Miami, where she did not perform in 2023.

  • She'll bring her Eras tour to Hard Rock Stadium in October 2024.
  • Tickets on StubHub were over $1,000 when we checked.
Miamipostcard

