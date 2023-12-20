Share on email (opens in new window)

StubHub has released its live experiences report, which analyzes this year's highest-selling ticketed events around the world from Jan. 1–Nov. 28.

Why it matters: It quantifies the impact Lionel Messi had by joining Inter Miami.

"A mind-blowing 2.5x surge in league sales on StubHub compared to 2022 was all thanks to the 'Messi effect,'" the report says.

The team ended the season at No. 1 on StubHub, attracting fans from over 90 countries and causing a jaw-dropping 220% spike in international sales, compared to 2022.

Zoom in: These were the highest-selling events in Miami:

Nuggets vs. Heat: NBA Finals (June 8 and June 10). Drake and 21 Savage (Sept. 28–29). Giants vs. Dolphins (Oct. 8). U.S. vs. Japan: World Baseball Classic Championship (March 21). Beyoncé (Aug. 18).

The intrigue: Taylor Swift topped the list for every city StubHub tracked, except Miami, where she did not perform in 2023.