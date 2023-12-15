Things to do this weekend in Miami: Jingle Ball, John Mulaney and more
The calendar is bursting this weekend:
😂 John Mulaney brings his standup to Hard Rock Live Friday.
- Tickets start at $48.
🍪 Cookies and hot cocoa are available at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday, courtesy of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.
- Free.
🛥️ The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is scheduled for Saturday from 4pm to 10pm along the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale.
- Tickets to a designated viewing area are $25–$30.
🧣 The Sixth Annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl begins at Blackbird Ordinary in Brickell Saturday at 5pm.
- Tickets are $35 and include five drinks.
🐽 A Caja China Cook-off at Wynwood Brewing on Saturday lets attendees sample lechón from each competitor and help decide a winner. Wash it down with coquito beer.
- Free!
🔔 The Y100 Jingle Ball at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise Saturday features Nicki Minaj, Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris and more.
- Tickets start at $31.
📺 Comedian El Caballo will host a Dolphins vs. Jets watch party and brunch at Miami Improv Sunday.
- Tickets: $30.
