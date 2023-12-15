Share on email (opens in new window)

John Mulaney. Photo: Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images for The Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

The calendar is bursting this weekend:

😂 John Mulaney brings his standup to Hard Rock Live Friday.

Tickets start at $48.

🍪 Cookies and hot cocoa are available at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday, courtesy of the Virginia Key Beach Park Trust.

🛥️ The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade is scheduled for Saturday from 4pm to 10pm along the Intracoastal Waterway in Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets to a designated viewing area are $25–$30.

🧣 The Sixth Annual Ugly Sweater Bar Crawl begins at Blackbird Ordinary in Brickell Saturday at 5pm.

Tickets are $35 and include five drinks.

🐽 A Caja China Cook-off at Wynwood Brewing on Saturday lets attendees sample lechón from each competitor and help decide a winner. Wash it down with coquito beer.

🔔 The Y100 Jingle Ball at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise Saturday features Nicki Minaj, Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris and more.

Tickets start at $31.

📺 Comedian El Caballo will host a Dolphins vs. Jets watch party and brunch at Miami Improv Sunday.