Malibu Barbie Cafe is coming to Miami

The same company that brought The Golden Girls Kitchen to Miami has another immersive, pop-up experience on tap.

What's happening: Bucket Listers will team up with Mattel to open the Malibu Barbie Cafe Jan. 31 in Wynwood at 350 NW 24th Street.

Attendees will get an entree, side dish and cake pop. Photos show pink drinks and cupcakes delivered in a Barbie boat.

Early bird pricing is $29–$34 for kids and $39–$44 for adults depending on dates and times.

Roller skating can be added on for $1.

Of note: There's a Mean Girls Experience in the works!