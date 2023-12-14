1 hour ago - News
Malibu Barbie Cafe is coming to Miami
The same company that brought The Golden Girls Kitchen to Miami has another immersive, pop-up experience on tap.
What's happening: Bucket Listers will team up with Mattel to open the Malibu Barbie Cafe Jan. 31 in Wynwood at 350 NW 24th Street.
- Attendees will get an entree, side dish and cake pop. Photos show pink drinks and cupcakes delivered in a Barbie boat.
- Early bird pricing is $29–$34 for kids and $39–$44 for adults depending on dates and times.
- Roller skating can be added on for $1.
Of note: There's a Mean Girls Experience in the works!

