1 hour ago - News

Malibu Barbie Cafe is coming to Miami

headshot
A photo shows pastel-colored signs with Barbie themes

Photo: Courtesy of Malibu Barbie Cafe

The same company that brought The Golden Girls Kitchen to Miami has another immersive, pop-up experience on tap.

What's happening: Bucket Listers will team up with Mattel to open the Malibu Barbie Cafe Jan. 31 in Wynwood at 350 NW 24th Street.

  • Attendees will get an entree, side dish and cake pop. Photos show pink drinks and cupcakes delivered in a Barbie boat.
  • Early bird pricing is $29–$34 for kids and $39–$44 for adults depending on dates and times.
  • Roller skating can be added on for $1.

Of note: There's a Mean Girls Experience in the works!

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more