The Big Orange is installed on the side of the InterContinental Miami hotel on Dec. 28, 2017. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

You can't keep the Big Orange down apparently.

What's happening: The city of Miami announced today that the iconic New Year's sculpture — grounded for the last three years — would make its return to the InterContinental Miami hotel.

Catch up quick: The announcement came two days after the Greater Miami Host Committee, which owns the sculpture, told Axios the Big Orange would not ring in the New Year due to logistical issues with VIP guests to the hotel during the Orange Bowl football game.

Why it matters: The 2,000-pound, 35-foot-tall Big Orange sculpture has illuminated the Miami skyline for over 30 years as it makes its annual ascent up the hotel.

What they're saying: Monty Trainer, chairman of the Greater Miami Host Committee, said in a statement that the Big Orange would be installed earlier than usual to accommodate the college football players and their families.

The press release said it took "many hours of logistic coordination" to work out the current plan.

Mayor Francis Suarez said in a statement, "I am proud to continue to support the installation of this community tradition."