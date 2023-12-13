Scoop: Miami will celebrate New Year's without Big Orange sculpture
Miami's iconic New Year's sculpture, the Big Orange, will be grounded once again this year.
Why it matters: The giant, neon-lit orange illuminated the downtown skyline for over 30 years, but the annual tradition has now been canceled four years in a row due to COVID-19 and, more recently, logistical issues with the InterContinental Miami hotel.
Driving the news: The Greater Miami Host Committee, which owns the sculpture, tells Axios that the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl football game makes hoisting the 2,000-pound sculpture above the InterContinental "almost impossible."
- Players from the University of Georgia and Florida State University are staying at the hotel around the same time that preparations typically take place to set up the Big Orange, a representative of the committee says.
What they're saying: Artist Steve "Mr. Neon" Carpenter, who designed and created the 35-foot-tall sculpture in the 1980s, tells Axios he was shocked to learn of the cancellation because he believed everything was ready to go.
- He says Mayor Francis Suarez gave him "the go ahead" to set up the Big Orange in a phone call.
- "I thought it was a go," Carpenter says. "I'm just shocked that they're not gonna do it."
What's next: Carpenter says it's too late to move the Big Orange to another building in time for New Year's, but he plans on relocating it next year.
In the meantime, a digital version of the Big Orange will be projected onto the hotel instead, as it has been since 2021.
- Carpenter says he plans to do a smaller Big Orange event at Bayfront Park using a 6-foot-tall model of the original.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.