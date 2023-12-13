The Big Orange is installed on the side of the InterContinental Miami hotel on Dec. 28, 2017. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Miami's iconic New Year's sculpture, the Big Orange, will be grounded once again this year.

Why it matters: The giant, neon-lit orange illuminated the downtown skyline for over 30 years, but the annual tradition has now been canceled four years in a row due to COVID-19 and, more recently, logistical issues with the InterContinental Miami hotel.

Driving the news: The Greater Miami Host Committee, which owns the sculpture, tells Axios that the Dec. 30 Orange Bowl football game makes hoisting the 2,000-pound sculpture above the InterContinental "almost impossible."

Players from the University of Georgia and Florida State University are staying at the hotel around the same time that preparations typically take place to set up the Big Orange, a representative of the committee says.

What they're saying: Artist Steve "Mr. Neon" Carpenter, who designed and created the 35-foot-tall sculpture in the 1980s, tells Axios he was shocked to learn of the cancellation because he believed everything was ready to go.

He says Mayor Francis Suarez gave him "the go ahead" to set up the Big Orange in a phone call.

"I thought it was a go," Carpenter says. "I'm just shocked that they're not gonna do it."

What's next: Carpenter says it's too late to move the Big Orange to another building in time for New Year's, but he plans on relocating it next year.

In the meantime, a digital version of the Big Orange will be projected onto the hotel instead, as it has been since 2021.