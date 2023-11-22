Share on email (opens in new window)

A winter wonderland in Aventura. Photo: Courtesy of Snow Carnival

We hear that roller skating is great for digesting turkey!

🎤 Matteo Bocelli — son of Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and an accomplished musician in his own right — performs at the Parker Playhouse in Fort Lauderdale Wednesday night.

Tickets: $44.50 and up.

🎄 Zoo Lights Miami, featuring holiday lights, hot chocolate and appearances from Santa, the Grinch and scores of animals, kicks off Friday at Zoo Miami.

Tickets: Start at $18.95 for adults; $16.95 for kids.

🛼 DJ Laz will host a farewell party on Saturday at Super Wheels, the famed Kendall skating rink, which is closing.

Tickets: $40 online, $50 at the door.

🪩 We Belong Here: Open Air Miami Beach is a house music dance party on Saturday at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

Tickets: Start at $40.

❄️ Snow Carnival, an attraction with "snowflakes" and tubing, opens Thursday at the Aventura Mall.

Tickets: $39.99 for adults; $34.99 for kids.

🎶 Myke Towers brings his La Vida Es Una Tour to the Kaseya Center Sunday.