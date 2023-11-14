Cost of living in South Florida outpaces national average

Data: Council for Community and Economic Research; Note: Map only shows urban areas with more than 100,000 people; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios The cost of living in Miami is higher than the national average — but it could be worse! How it works: A tool from the Council for Community and Economic Research compares regional differences in the cost of consumer goods and services, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

An index value of 100 represents the national average cost of living across 269 cities.

If a city has a value over 100, its cost of living is higher than average. Under 100 means lower than average.

By the numbers: Miami's index value, as of the third quarter of 2023, was 115.3, while Fort Lauderdale's was 118.3.

Housing, groceries and transportation cost more in both cities than the national average. But health care is a bit cheaper.

Coastal cities like Honolulu (179.2), San Jose (171.3) and San Francisco (169.5) had the highest values.

McAllen, Texas (80.2); Augusta, Georgia (82.8); and Amarillo, Texas (84.4) had the lowest.

Yes, but: If Manhattan were its own city, it would hold the top spot, at 227.8.