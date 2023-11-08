2 hours ago - News

Head shots of 5 candidates

The candidates in tonight's debate. From L–R: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Frederic J. BROWN and Robyn BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Miami will be at the center of national politics Wednesday night.

What's happening: The third Republican primary debate for the 2024 presidential election takes place at 8pm at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.

  • Five candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — are slated to appear.
  • Former president Donald Trump is skipping the debate and will instead hold a rally at the Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah at 7pm.

Why it matters: Traffic and security operations could impact Miami residents.

Details: The debate will air on NBC and in Spanish on NBC Universo.

  • NBC's Lester Holt and Kristen Welker, along with radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, will moderate the debate.

Zoom in: Expect road closures along Biscayne Boulevard between NE 11 Street and NE 15th Street, and in the vicinity, from 1pm to 1am.

  • The westbound exit ramp from I-395 (MacArthur Causeway) onto Biscayne Boulevard will also be closed.
  • In Hialeah, expect road closures around Milander Park from 9am to midnight.

What they're saying: Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells Axios the agency is prepared for protestors.

  • A "free speech zone" is designated on the east side of the intersection at N. Bayshore Drive and NE 14th Street.

If you go: Tickets for the debate are not available to the general public.

Of note: The fourth debate is scheduled for Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

