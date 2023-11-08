Miami hosts Republican primary debate
Miami will be at the center of national politics Wednesday night.
What's happening: The third Republican primary debate for the 2024 presidential election takes place at 8pm at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.
- Five candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — are slated to appear.
- Former president Donald Trump is skipping the debate and will instead hold a rally at the Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah at 7pm.
Why it matters: Traffic and security operations could impact Miami residents.
Details: The debate will air on NBC and in Spanish on NBC Universo.
- NBC's Lester Holt and Kristen Welker, along with radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, will moderate the debate.
Zoom in: Expect road closures along Biscayne Boulevard between NE 11 Street and NE 15th Street, and in the vicinity, from 1pm to 1am.
- The westbound exit ramp from I-395 (MacArthur Causeway) onto Biscayne Boulevard will also be closed.
- In Hialeah, expect road closures around Milander Park from 9am to midnight.
What they're saying: Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells Axios the agency is prepared for protestors.
- A "free speech zone" is designated on the east side of the intersection at N. Bayshore Drive and NE 14th Street.
If you go: Tickets for the debate are not available to the general public.
- Tickets for Trump's rally are available online.
Of note: The fourth debate is scheduled for Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.