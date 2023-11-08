Share on email (opens in new window)

The candidates in tonight's debate. From L–R: Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Frederic J. BROWN and Robyn BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Miami will be at the center of national politics Wednesday night.

What's happening: The third Republican primary debate for the 2024 presidential election takes place at 8pm at the Adrienne Arsht Center in downtown Miami.

Five candidates — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott and tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy — are slated to appear.

Former president Donald Trump is skipping the debate and will instead hold a rally at the Ted Hendricks Stadium at Henry Milander Park in Hialeah at 7pm.

Why it matters: Traffic and security operations could impact Miami residents.

Details: The debate will air on NBC and in Spanish on NBC Universo.

NBC's Lester Holt and Kristen Welker, along with radio talk show host Hugh Hewitt, will moderate the debate.

Zoom in: Expect road closures along Biscayne Boulevard between NE 11 Street and NE 15th Street, and in the vicinity, from 1pm to 1am.

The westbound exit ramp from I-395 (MacArthur Causeway) onto Biscayne Boulevard will also be closed.

In Hialeah, expect road closures around Milander Park from 9am to midnight.

What they're saying: Miami Police spokesperson Michael Vega tells Axios the agency is prepared for protestors.

A "free speech zone" is designated on the east side of the intersection at N. Bayshore Drive and NE 14th Street.

If you go: Tickets for the debate are not available to the general public.

Tickets for Trump's rally are available online.

Of note: The fourth debate is scheduled for Dec. 6 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.