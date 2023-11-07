Thanksgiving in Miami: These restaurants offer takeout, catering

Share on email (opens in new window)

Stop right there! Put down the oven mitts and back away from the stove. Thanksgiving dinner is a job for the professionals.

What's happening: Miami-area restaurants are offering plenty of take-out and eat-in options this Thanksgiving. We've rounded up some options for ya.

This is some tasty stuff and bound to go quickly. The sooner you call to confirm availability or make reservations, the better!

Take-away treats:

Dine-in delights:

Le Jardinier, the Michelin-starred eatery in the Design District, has Thanksgiving dinner for $135 per person.

the Michelin-starred eatery in the Design District, has Thanksgiving dinner for $135 per person. Mamey at the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables, known for its farm-to-table food and international flavors, has a family-style prix fixe Thanksgiving for $85.

at the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables, known for its farm-to-table food and international flavors, has a family-style prix fixe Thanksgiving for $85. MaryGold's by Brad Kilgore, inside Arlo Wynwood, will cook up a multicourse dinner for $55 per person.

Jaya at The Setai on Miami Beach will host a special holiday version of its signature jazz brunch for $125 per adult, and a later dinner service.

on Miami Beach will host a special holiday version of its signature jazz brunch for $125 per adult, and a later dinner service. Gianni's at The Villa Casa Casuarina — a.k.a. the former Versace Mansion — has a special lunch menu for $36 per person, and dinner options.

— a.k.a. the former Versace Mansion — has a special lunch menu for $36 per person, and dinner options. The Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood Beach offers Thanksgiving dinner at its on-site JWB steakhouse ($107) or a Thanksgiving buffet ($59.99). Spend the rest of the day digesting right outside on the beach!

Find more Thanksgiving food and events here.