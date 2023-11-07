57 mins ago - Food and Drink
Thanksgiving in Miami: These restaurants offer takeout, catering
Stop right there! Put down the oven mitts and back away from the stove. Thanksgiving dinner is a job for the professionals.
What's happening: Miami-area restaurants are offering plenty of take-out and eat-in options this Thanksgiving. We've rounded up some options for ya.
- This is some tasty stuff and bound to go quickly. The sooner you call to confirm availability or make reservations, the better!
Take-away treats:
- Bill Hansen Catering has a Thanksgiving catering menu for $42 per person.
- Smoke & Dough, near West Kendall, will cook everything fresh in-house Thanksgiving Day. Check out the takeout menu.
- The Gala Restaurant in Aventura has a Take & Bake Kosher Thanksgiving Special, starting at $200 for 4 to 6 guests. Orders must be placed by Nov. 13th.
- Wild Fork market has Thanksgiving Items for pick-up or delivery from its nine area locations.
- Fireman Derek's Bake Shop always comes through with goodies like pumpkin cheesecakes at its three South Florida locations.
- Ocean Social by Chef Tristen Epps, at the Eden Roc on Miami Beach, is offering Thanksgiving to-go packages starting at $250.
Dine-in delights:
- Le Jardinier, the Michelin-starred eatery in the Design District, has Thanksgiving dinner for $135 per person.
- Mamey at the Thesis Hotel in Coral Gables, known for its farm-to-table food and international flavors, has a family-style prix fixe Thanksgiving for $85.
- MaryGold's by Brad Kilgore, inside Arlo Wynwood, will cook up a multicourse dinner for $55 per person.
- Jaya at The Setai on Miami Beach will host a special holiday version of its signature jazz brunch for $125 per adult, and a later dinner service.
- Gianni's at The Villa Casa Casuarina — a.k.a. the former Versace Mansion — has a special lunch menu for $36 per person, and dinner options.
- The Margaritaville Resort in Hollywood Beach offers Thanksgiving dinner at its on-site JWB steakhouse ($107) or a Thanksgiving buffet ($59.99). Spend the rest of the day digesting right outside on the beach!
Find more Thanksgiving food and events here.
