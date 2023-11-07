Erosion project to widen Broward beaches

Broward County beaches are getting a makeover, one truckload of sand at a time.

Driving the news: An ongoing beach renourishment project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will widen about eight miles of coastline from Hallandale Beach to Dania Beach to fight erosion.

Construction, announced to begin Nov. 1, will finish by April 2024.

Work will begin in Hallandale Beach and move north.

By the numbers: About 840,000 cubic yards of sand from an inland quarry will be placed along the shoreline to restore eroded beaches.

The Corps will also build protective dunes along the coastline where feasible, according to a press release from Hallandale Beach.

Disruptions: Sand dumping will require portions of the beach to be temporarily closed off as crews work their way up the coast.