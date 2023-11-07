1 hour ago - News
Erosion project to widen Broward beaches
Broward County beaches are getting a makeover, one truckload of sand at a time.
Driving the news: An ongoing beach renourishment project by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will widen about eight miles of coastline from Hallandale Beach to Dania Beach to fight erosion.
- Construction, announced to begin Nov. 1, will finish by April 2024.
- Work will begin in Hallandale Beach and move north.
By the numbers: About 840,000 cubic yards of sand from an inland quarry will be placed along the shoreline to restore eroded beaches.
- The Corps will also build protective dunes along the coastline where feasible, according to a press release from Hallandale Beach.
Disruptions: Sand dumping will require portions of the beach to be temporarily closed off as crews work their way up the coast.
- Work will occur during daylight hours from Monday to Friday, with some work possible on Saturdays, according to the city.
