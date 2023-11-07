1 hour ago - News
It's Election Day in Miami-Dade! Here's what you should know
OK voters, today is the day.
What's happening: Five cities across Miami-Dade are holding elections Tuesday as residents choose new local officials and set government policy.
- Voting will happen in Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Homestead and Surfside.
Key races: Voters will be picking a new Miami Beach mayor and deciding the political future of suspended Miami commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who was arrested on corruption charges.
- There are also other city commission seats up for grabs in Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead and Hialeah.
Key reminders: Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm.
- You must vote at your assigned polling place. (Enter your address here to find your polling location or check your voter information card.)
- Bring your ID with you.
- Read our voter guide for more information on local races.
By the numbers: Voter turnout in Miami is low, based on early voting and vote by mail figures.
- Miami's turnout was 8.49% before polls opened today, with just over 10,000 voters casting ballots of the 125,000 registered voters in the city.
- In Hialeah, turnout was 5.78%. Homestead was at 5.08%.
- In Miami Beach, turnout was at 18.81%.
- Surfside was at 10.43%.
