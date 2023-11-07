Share on email (opens in new window)

A voter shows off their "I Voted" sticker after casting their ballot last year in Miami. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

OK voters, today is the day.

What's happening: Five cities across Miami-Dade are holding elections Tuesday as residents choose new local officials and set government policy.

Voting will happen in Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Homestead and Surfside.

Key races: Voters will be picking a new Miami Beach mayor and deciding the political future of suspended Miami commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who was arrested on corruption charges.

There are also other city commission seats up for grabs in Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead and Hialeah.

Key reminders: Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm.

You must vote at your assigned polling place. (Enter your address here to find your polling location or check your voter information card.)

Bring your ID with you.

Read our voter guide for more information on local races.

By the numbers: Voter turnout in Miami is low, based on early voting and vote by mail figures.