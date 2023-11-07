1 hour ago - News

It's Election Day in Miami-Dade! Here's what you should know

headshot

A voter shows off their "I Voted" sticker after casting their ballot last year in Miami. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

OK voters, today is the day.

What's happening: Five cities across Miami-Dade are holding elections Tuesday as residents choose new local officials and set government policy.

  • Voting will happen in Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Homestead and Surfside.

Key races: Voters will be picking a new Miami Beach mayor and deciding the political future of suspended Miami commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who was arrested on corruption charges.

  • There are also other city commission seats up for grabs in Miami, Miami Beach, Homestead and Hialeah.

Key reminders: Polls open at 7am and close at 7pm.

  • You must vote at your assigned polling place. (Enter your address here to find your polling location or check your voter information card.)
  • Bring your ID with you.
  • Read our voter guide for more information on local races.

By the numbers: Voter turnout in Miami is low, based on early voting and vote by mail figures.

  • Miami's turnout was 8.49% before polls opened today, with just over 10,000 voters casting ballots of the 125,000 registered voters in the city.
  • In Hialeah, turnout was 5.78%. Homestead was at 5.08%.
  • In Miami Beach, turnout was at 18.81%.
  • Surfside was at 10.43%.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more