Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Election Day is on Tuesday. Voters will be picking a new Miami Beach mayor and deciding the political future of a suspended Miami commissioner arrested on corruption charges.

What's happening: Five cities and towns across Miami-Dade County are holding elections Nov. 7 as residents choose new local leaders and set government policy.

Miami, Miami Beach, Hialeah, Homestead and Surfside are holding elections Tuesday.

How to vote: Miami, Miami Beach and Hialeah offer early voting through Nov. 5 at announced polling locations.

Homestead offers early voting through Nov. 4.

Surfside is not offering early voting.

If you wait for Election Day, you must go to your assigned polling place to vote. Bring your ID.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7am–7pm.

What we're watching: Will voters re-elect suspended Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla, who was arrested on corruption charges in September?

Even if Díaz de la Portilla beats his four challengers in the District 1 race, Gov. Ron DeSantis could suspend him from office again. (Díaz de la Portilla has denied the charges and pleaded not guilty.)

District 1 encompasses Allapattah, Flagami, Grapeland Heights, the Health District and parts of Little Havana, according to the Miami Herald.

The other candidates are Miguel Angel Gabela, Francisco "Frank" Pichel, Mercedes "Merci" Rodriguez and Marvin Tapia.

What else: Miami's District 2 and 4 commission seats are also up for grabs, as incumbent commissioners Sabina Covo and Manolo Reyes look to retain their positions.

In Miami Beach, voters will elect a new mayor for the first time in six years, as term limits prevent Mayor Dan Gelber from running again.

The race is between former City Commissioner Michael Gongora, former Commissioner and ex-state Rep. Mike Grieco, current City Commissioner Steven Meiner and former MTV International CEO Bill Roedy.

Voters will also elect three new commissioners.

Hialeah is holding city council elections in Groups I and IV.

Incumbent council members Monica Nicole Perez and Vivian Casáls-Muñoz look to retain their seats.

Homestead has four city council seats up for grabs.

Incumbent council members Sean L. Fletcher and Larry Roth are running for re-election while the other two seats are open.

In Surfside, voters will consider five ballot questions, including removing limitations on town indebtedness and extending terms in office for elected officials.