Miami Beach will soon be under new leadership, as voters are set to pick a successor to Mayor Dan Gelber, who is term-limited after six years in office.

Why it matters: Miami Beach is the No. 1 tourism destination in Miami-Dade County and at the forefront of the battle against sea-level rise.

The big picture: The Nov. 7 race is part of a larger political overhaul coming to the city. Voters will also elect three new members of the City Commission, alongside the mayor, changing the balance of power on the seven-person body.

Who's running: Former City Commissioner Michael Gongora, former City Commissioner and ex-state Rep. Mike Grieco, current City Commissioner Steven Meiner and former MTV International CEO Bill Roedy.

The big issue: Just as in the 2021 elections, public safety has emerged as a top priority for the candidates.

The city has struggled for years to control the large crowds that descend on the South Beach entertainment district every March.

Over the last three years, city leaders have issued curfews in response to disorder or shootings during every spring break.

Also at play: Persistent fears about overdevelopment surged back to the top of the political discourse last week after the Clevelander Hotel and Bar revealed plans to build a 30-story residential development on Ocean Drive. (Each candidate is opposed to it.)

As the Miami Herald notes, city code would normally restrict the Clevelander to build no taller than 50 feet, but it plans to take advantage of a new state law that allows developers to build affordable housing projects as tall as the tallest building within a mile of the property.

Voting info: The last day to register to vote is Oct. 10. The last day to register for vote-by-mail is Oct. 26.