Florida researchers work toward tool to predict seaweed blooms

A beachgoer in Miami Beach tries to swim as sargassum swamps the shore. Photo: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Florida researchers want to better forecast when sargassum seaweed blooms are threatening to swamp beaches here and in the Caribbean.

Driving the news: A team at the University of South Florida will lead a $3.2 million federal grant to develop real-time forecasting tools to help coastal communities prepare for incoming blooms.

Why it matters: Sargassum provides critical habitat for marine life, but when the smelly seaweed washes ashore, it can mess up your beach day and deter tourists.

What they're saying: "The goal is to be able to put a single beach on alert when a sargassum inundation is imminent, instead of alerting the entire Caribbean," said Brian Barnes, assistant research professor and physical oceanographer at USF's College of Marine Science, and the project's principal investigator.