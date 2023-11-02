Grant Cardone with his new book. Image courtesy of the author.

Trying to buy a home in today's expensive market may seem depressing — but famed real estate investor Grant Cardone says renting may be better anyway.

What's happening: In his latest book, "The Wealth Creation Formula: How to Go From Middle Class to Wealthy," released in September, Cardone argues that many common investments are actually problematic.

Why it matters: Through his Aventura-based firm, Cardone Capital, he controls a real estate portfolio that includes numerous Florida apartment buildings, which he says is worth about $5 billion.

What they're saying: "Saving money is a trap. 401(K)s are a trap. Colleges are traps. Homes are actually traps," Cardone tells Axios. "Buying a single-family home traps an individual for 30 years under the pretense that it's a savings account and that you're going to make money."

His opinion may be controversial, but he says that, factoring in current interest rates over 30 years, "a $500,000 house in Miami would have to then sell for $1.5 million for you to break even."

He suggests that people rent instead and use money they would have spent on a down payment on something that can produce income — such as their own businesses or a rental property.

Catch up quick: Cardone, who gained fame through the show "Undercover Billionaire," social media channels, books and seminars, is known for crowdfunding — pooling money from many small investors, buying apartment buildings, collecting rent from tenants and sharing the profits.

He recruits working-class people to invest as little as $5,000, in contrast to other private equity funds that are only open to wealthy investors.

"We have 13,000 investors. The goal is to get that up to hundreds of thousands of investors — even millions one day," Cardone says.

Yes, but: Cardone has been sued by investors who alleged they were misled. Cardone prevailed in court.

His website acknowledges that his firm aims for returns in the teens, but warns that investors could lose some or all of their investment money.

Critics point out that his firm takes fees and that some properties he buys are highly leveraged.

What's next: In November, the federal government-backed Fannie Mae will offer mortgages on duplexes, triplexes and fourplexes with just 5% down payments rather than the previously required 15%–25% down, if the owner lives in the property.