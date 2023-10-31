22 mins ago - News
Miami Heat releases new Culture jerseys
The Miami Heat released their latest City Edition jerseys today, a red-and-black uniform with "Heat Culture" across the chest.
- The slogan honors the team's unselfish, hardworking reputation, which helped propel last year's underdog squad to the NBA Finals.
Details: The jerseys go on sale Wednesday at midnight and the team will debut them at home on Friday for the first game of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.
- The Heat will wear them for about 20 games this season, per a team spokesperson.
Martin's thought bubble: The Heat are known for creating some of the best jerseys in the NBA, but their recent designs haven't excited me.
What's next: Miami (1-3) plays the Nets tonight at home.
