Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Are these hot or not? Photo courtesy of Miami Heat

The Miami Heat released their latest City Edition jerseys today, a red-and-black uniform with "Heat Culture" across the chest.

The slogan honors the team's unselfish, hardworking reputation, which helped propel last year's underdog squad to the NBA Finals.

Details: The jerseys go on sale Wednesday at midnight and the team will debut them at home on Friday for the first game of the NBA's inaugural In-Season Tournament.

The Heat will wear them for about 20 games this season, per a team spokesperson.

Martin's thought bubble: The Heat are known for creating some of the best jerseys in the NBA, but their recent designs haven't excited me.

What's next: Miami (1-3) plays the Nets tonight at home.