50 mins ago - Sports

Pics: Miami Heat debut new "Mashup Vol. 2" jerseys

Martin Vassolo
Miami Heat players Jimmy Butler (left) and Bam Adebayo show off the Heat's new white jerseys, which feature customizable number fonts from old heat jersey designs.

Heat players Jimmy Butler (left) and Bam Adebayo wear the new "Mashup" jerseys. Photo courtesy Miami Heat

The Heat are known for designing some of the coolest alternative NBA jerseys in the league.

Yes, but: I haven't connected as much with the last few City Edition jerseys the Heat put out — namely the "Trophy Gold" jerseys, which remind me of the Indiana Pacers.

  • Then there was last year's "Miami Mashup" jerseys, which allowed fans and players to customize the numbers on the jersey using previous designs. (Some fans said they looked like a ransom letter.)

Of note: The team says last year's Mashup jersey had more sales in a single year than any previous City Edition jersey, per the Sun-Sentinel.

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade shows off the Heat's black Mashup jerseys (with "Miami" lettering on the front in varied styles from previous Heat jersey designs)
Heat legend Dwyane Wade holds up the original Mashup jersey during a game last year. Photo: Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The latest: The Heat debuted their newest City Edition jersey, "Miami Mashup Vol. 2," during last Thursday's game against the Hornets, which they won 117-112. They wore them again in Saturday's 132-115 victory over Charlotte.

  • The new version ($140) comes in white and offers fans even more design combinations to choose from. There are a total of 12,656 number/style combinations for the new jerseys, up from 5,256 in the original Mashups.
LaMelo Ball #1 of the Charlotte Hornets drives to the basket while being defended by Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat during Saturday's game.
Sporting the new jerseys, the Heat have beaten the Charlotte Hornets twice now. Just saying. Photo: Eric Espada/Getty Images

If you like: You can find the new jerseys — and more Mashup Vol. 2 merch — on the Miami Heat website or at all Miami Heat store locations.

What to watch: The Heat will wear these throughout the season, along with their standard jerseys, with the next appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.

Thought bubble: I like how the Mashups look in white much better than in black, but my favorite Heat jerseys of all time are probably the retro Miami Floridians uniforms we rolled out before winning the NBA Finals in 2006.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more