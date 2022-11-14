Pics: Miami Heat debut new "Mashup Vol. 2" jerseys

The Heat are known for designing some of the coolest alternative NBA jerseys in the league.

The 2017 "Vice" jerseys — white with fuchsia and blue accents — sold more than every other team's City Edition jersey combined that season.

The subsequent "Vice" colorways, in black and powder blue, were just as slick.

Yes, but: I haven't connected as much with the last few City Edition jerseys the Heat put out — namely the "Trophy Gold" jerseys, which remind me of the Indiana Pacers.

Then there was last year's "Miami Mashup" jerseys, which allowed fans and players to customize the numbers on the jersey using previous designs. (Some fans said they looked like a ransom letter.)

Of note: The team says last year's Mashup jersey had more sales in a single year than any previous City Edition jersey, per the Sun-Sentinel.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade holds up the original Mashup jersey during a game last year. Photo: Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images

The latest: The Heat debuted their newest City Edition jersey, "Miami Mashup Vol. 2," during last Thursday's game against the Hornets, which they won 117-112. They wore them again in Saturday's 132-115 victory over Charlotte.

The new version ($140) comes in white and offers fans even more design combinations to choose from. There are a total of 12,656 number/style combinations for the new jerseys, up from 5,256 in the original Mashups.

Sporting the new jerseys, the Heat have beaten the Charlotte Hornets twice now. Just saying. Photo: Eric Espada/Getty Images

If you like: You can find the new jerseys — and more Mashup Vol. 2 merch — on the Miami Heat website or at all Miami Heat store locations.

What to watch: The Heat will wear these throughout the season, along with their standard jerseys, with the next appearance on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.

Thought bubble: I like how the Mashups look in white much better than in black, but my favorite Heat jerseys of all time are probably the retro Miami Floridians uniforms we rolled out before winning the NBA Finals in 2006.