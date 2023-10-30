Share on email (opens in new window)

Michael Capponi in Ukraine in May. Photo by Zinchenko/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images

A Doral-based nonprofit, Global Empowerment Mission (GEM), has been arranging aid for both Israelis and Palestinians affected by the Israel-Hamas war.

What's happening: GEM was present in Israel almost immediately after attacks by Hamas triggered a war earlier this month.

GEM set up a base outside of Tel Aviv and another in Egypt near the Rafah border crossing with Gaza, along with partners including SmartAid and BStrong.

The organization sent aid from Florida and worked with partners in Israel to distribute blankets, clothing, hygiene kits and food.

It also partnered with Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Department of Emergency Management to give Visa cards and hygiene kits to Israelis who evacuated to Florida.

Aid for Palestinians was being held up until trucks were allowed to cross into Gaza.

Why it matters: GEM's founder, Michael Capponi, was a party promoter for decades, helping to develop Miami's worldwide reputation as a nightlife capital through his involvement with clubs like Warsaw, B.E.D. and LIV.

Catch up quick: At one point, Capponi was a homeless heroin addict, but in 1999, he galvanized nightclubs to help people affected by the Kosovo War and then again in 2010 following earthquakes in Haiti.

He has described returning to Miami from Haiti and feeling disillusioned by the party scene.

He turned his focus to humanitarian work and grew GEM into an organization with bases on six continents that can respond to disasters within 24 hours.

Its teams recently responded to Hurricane Otis in Mexico, flooding in Libya, an earthquake in Morocco, the Maui wildfires and the war in Ukraine.

What they're saying: GEM insists it has trusted partners in Gaza and no aid will be diverted to Hamas.

"[We] recognize the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people, and support equal measures of justice and freedom for Israelis and Palestinians alike," a statement on its website says.

What's next: GEM has partnered with Miami-area organizations including Shul of Bal Harbour and Skylake Synagogue to gather aid.