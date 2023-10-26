Oct 26, 2023 - News

Miami Jingle Ball lineup takes shape

It's always a good time with Shaggy. Photo by Lisa Lake/Getty Images

IHeartMedia announced this week that Nicky Jam, Shaggy and AleXa have been added to the lineup for Y100's Miami Jingle Ball — the annual holiday concert, which stops in 11 cities this year.

What's happening: Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY and more will also perform.

If you go: The concert takes place Dec. 16 at 7:30pm at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.

Tickets start at $31.

