Oct 26, 2023 - News
Miami Jingle Ball lineup takes shape
IHeartMedia announced this week that Nicky Jam, Shaggy and AleXa have been added to the lineup for Y100's Miami Jingle Ball — the annual holiday concert, which stops in 11 cities this year.
What's happening: Marshmello, AJR, Flo Rida, Ludacris, LANY and more will also perform.
If you go: The concert takes place Dec. 16 at 7:30pm at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise.
Tickets start at $31.
