As the founder and CEO of a funeral home, Evans St. Fort is used to seeing a lot of sadness.

What's happening: His company, St. Fort's Funeral Home, is holding a Halloween bash to bring a touch of levity to the business — and to life.

Why it matters: "There's such a stigma on funeral homes and that they're gory and that they're creepy," St. Fort says. He wants Miamians to know, "It's really not that bad."

Catch up quick: St. Fort's father was in the funeral business in Haiti. They founded their business locally 20 years ago.

St. Fort would hold an end-of-year party around Thanksgiving or Christmas, but four years ago, he got the idea to tie it to Halloween instead.

He teamed up with the North Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce to host it. It initially got a little pushback, but he says people had such a good time, they requested he repeat it.

He grew it into an annual event and now invites the wider community.

Zoom in: St. Forts — who might dress up as TV host and actor Steve Harvey this year — wouldn't say whether there will be dead bodies onsite during the party, but warned, "I would say it's definitely not for children. … You're going to walk in there and see something that might scare you."

Of note: St. Fort took over the facility that handled services for late fashion designer Gianni Versace.

Paparazzi hid in dumpsters to take pictures of the body, he recalls.

He hasn't seen Versace's ghost.

Yes, but: It's truly scary how funeral costs have risen with inflation, St. Fort says.

A cemetery plot typically costs more than $10,000 — even without a grave marker.

Funeral costs can easily top $20,000.

What they're saying: "The reality is: We're all going to go there someday, right? Unfortunately, most people don't want to talk about it," St. Fort says.

He encourages families to consider life insurance and preplanned funeral services with fixed costs and monthly payments to ease the burden on survivors.

If you go: The party is Thursday night from 6pm to 11pm at St. Fort's Funeral Home, 16480 NE 19th Avenue, North Miami Beach.