Note: Includes abortions provided by clinics, private medical offices, hospitals and virtual-only clinics. 2022 population estimates used. Months with fewer than 10 abortions are represented as 0. Data: Society of Family Planning, Census Bureau; Chart: Axios Visuals

Abortions surged in Florida after last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade that removed long-standing federal protections for the procedure.

Driving the news: Clinician-provided abortions in Florida increased by a total of 20,460 in the year after the ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, according to the Society of Family Planning's #WeCount report.

Why it matters: Florida — which has a 15-week abortion law — has emerged as an "access point" for out-of-state patients in need of an abortion due to its close proximity to states with more restrictive abortion laws or outright bans.

States that banned abortion or restricted it after six weeks had 114,590 fewer abortions than expected based on pre-Dobbs numbers, the report found.

What we're watching: A six-week abortion ban, passed by state lawmakers and signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis in April, could be on the books soon.

The more restrictive ban is currently on hold while the Florida Supreme Court determines the legality of the 15-week ban.

If the court upholds it, then the six-week ban would be allowed to take effect.

What they're saying: Amber Gavin, vice president of advocacy and operations at the abortion clinic A Woman's Choice, which has locations in Florida and North Carolina, said in a press release that looming restrictions in these states could make it more difficult for patients in the Southeast looking for abortions.

"Clinics are striving to meet the needs of people from within our own state, and we've had a huge influx of people traveling from out of state to get abortion care," she said.

Meanwhile, the group Floridians Protecting Freedom is trying to get abortion rights on the 2024 statewide ballot.