Things to do this weekend in Miami

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

If you're in a going-out mood this weekend, check out these local happenings:

🎛️ The III Points Music Festival is Friday and Saturday at Mana Wynwood, with scores of performers and headliners including Black Coffee, Skrillex and Grimes.

Tickets start at $169.

🦉 Hooters Calendar Girls are raising money for breast cancer research by autographing 2024 calendars Friday night at restaurants in Hialeah at 5:30pm and Doral at 7:30 pm.

They also appear Saturday in Weston at 4pm (where stock car driver Chase Elliott will also appear at 3pm) and in Pembroke Pines at 7:30pm.

Calendars: $15

⛳ The LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral begins Friday. On top of the golf, there's a fan village, a concert Saturday by DJ/producer Alesso and another concert Sunday by Fisher.

Grounds passes start at $43. VIP concert tickets start at $154.

🎤 The Moth Miami GrandSLAM Championship, a storytelling competition, is happening Saturday at The Black Archives – Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown.

🪘 The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is Saturday at the Kaseya Center, with presenters and special guests including Amara La Negra, Ana Navarro, Chiky Bombom, Cynthia Bailey, Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez.

Tickets: $29 and up

📖 Author Walter Isaacson discusses his biography of Elon Musk on Sunday at The Frankel Family Performing Arts Center in Pinecrest.

Tickets: $49 and up.

🫣 Insomnia: No Way Out is a two-story haunted "sleep study center" at the Dolphin Mall with live actors frightening people.