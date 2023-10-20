Things to do this weekend in Miami
If you're in a going-out mood this weekend, check out these local happenings:
🎛️ The III Points Music Festival is Friday and Saturday at Mana Wynwood, with scores of performers and headliners including Black Coffee, Skrillex and Grimes.
- Tickets start at $169.
🦉 Hooters Calendar Girls are raising money for breast cancer research by autographing 2024 calendars Friday night at restaurants in Hialeah at 5:30pm and Doral at 7:30 pm.
- They also appear Saturday in Weston at 4pm (where stock car driver Chase Elliott will also appear at 3pm) and in Pembroke Pines at 7:30pm.
- Calendars: $15
⛳ The LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral begins Friday. On top of the golf, there's a fan village, a concert Saturday by DJ/producer Alesso and another concert Sunday by Fisher.
- Grounds passes start at $43. VIP concert tickets start at $154.
🎤 The Moth Miami GrandSLAM Championship, a storytelling competition, is happening Saturday at The Black Archives – Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown.
- Tickets: $33.
🪘 The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is Saturday at the Kaseya Center, with presenters and special guests including Amara La Negra, Ana Navarro, Chiky Bombom, Cynthia Bailey, Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez.
- Tickets: $29 and up
📖 Author Walter Isaacson discusses his biography of Elon Musk on Sunday at The Frankel Family Performing Arts Center in Pinecrest.
- Tickets: $49 and up.
🫣 Insomnia: No Way Out is a two-story haunted "sleep study center" at the Dolphin Mall with live actors frightening people.
- Tickets: $20 and up.
