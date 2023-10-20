2 hours ago - Things to Do

Things to do this weekend in Miami

Calendar girls. Image courtesy of Hooters.

If you're in a going-out mood this weekend, check out these local happenings:

🎛️ The III Points Music Festival is Friday and Saturday at Mana Wynwood, with scores of performers and headliners including Black Coffee, Skrillex and Grimes.

🦉 Hooters Calendar Girls are raising money for breast cancer research by autographing 2024 calendars Friday night at restaurants in Hialeah at 5:30pm and Doral at 7:30 pm.

  • They also appear Saturday in Weston at 4pm (where stock car driver Chase Elliott will also appear at 3pm) and in Pembroke Pines at 7:30pm.
  • Calendars: $15

⛳ The LIV Golf Team Championship at Trump National Doral begins Friday. On top of the golf, there's a fan village, a concert Saturday by DJ/producer Alesso and another concert Sunday by Fisher.

🎤 The Moth Miami GrandSLAM Championship, a storytelling competition, is happening Saturday at The Black Archives – Historic Lyric Theater in Overtown.

🪘 The iHeartRadio Fiesta Latina is Saturday at the Kaseya Center, with presenters and special guests including Amara La Negra, Ana Navarro, Chiky Bombom, Cynthia Bailey, Emily Estefan and Gemeny Hernandez.

📖 Author Walter Isaacson discusses his biography of Elon Musk on Sunday at The Frankel Family Performing Arts Center in Pinecrest.

🫣 Insomnia: No Way Out is a two-story haunted "sleep study center" at the Dolphin Mall with live actors frightening people.

