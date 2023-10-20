Florida's "nepo homebuyers" need family help for down payments

Many young Floridians can only afford to buy a home if they have help.

What's happening: Homebuyers in Miami need to earn $143,000 annually to afford the area's typical monthly mortgage payment of $3,580, according to a report released this week by Redfin.

That's 33% more than they would have needed a year ago, as home prices and mortgage rates have risen.

The median household income in Miami-Dade County is $61,252, per the Health Council of South Florida.

Why it matters: A separate Redfin report on "nepo homebuyers" found 38% of recent buyers under 30 years old received family money in order to afford their down payments, Axios' Brianna Crane reports.

Note: Millennials are adults ages 27 to 42 in 2023. Data: LendingTree; Map: Alice Feng/Axios

Zoom in: Azlyn Canchola and her husband bought a three-bedroom bungalow in Tampa Heights in April 2022. They saved for a few months, then family gave them cash for the rest of the down payment.

What they're saying: "We wouldn't have been able to buy at the time we did it without help," Canchola tells Axios.

Mortgage rates were still relatively low and rent kept climbing, Canchola says. They decided to buy to lock in their monthly payment and build wealth.

"We specifically picked our neighborhood for its future value," she says. They bought their house for $326,000 while some homes nearby are currently on the market for $450,000.

By the numbers: While many millennials want to buy a home, nearly three-quarters of them say affordability is a major obstacle, according to a Bankrate study.

Among U.S. millennials who don't already own a home, 49% say income is the No. 1 barrier to buying, per the study. That's closely followed by down payment and closing costs (42%) and high home prices (47%).

Mortgage rates and poor credit were among other top responses.

The intrigue: Roughly 20% of millennials say they want to buy but are just not ready yet. And 8% of millennials say they never want to own a home, per the study.

Yes, but: Waiting to buy isn't a bad thing.

Be smart: "You can build wealth just fine by renting," says Bankrate chief financial analyst Greg McBride.