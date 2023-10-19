1 hour ago - Things to Do

"Golden Girls" experience to open in Miami

Deirdra Funcheon

The pop-up in Chicago. Image: Courtesy of The Golden Girls Kitchen

An immersive pop-up restaurant designed to look like the set of the iconic "Golden Girls" TV show, which was set in Miami, opens in Wynwood Nov. 10.

What's happening: Tickets to "The Golden Girls Kitchen" include a reserved seat and guaranteed window of time to dine, choice of an entree and cheesecake.

  • The pop-up already proved popular in Beverly Hills, New York City, San Francisco and Chicago.

If you go: The restaurant at 350 NW 24th Street runs through Dec. 31.

