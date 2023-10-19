1 hour ago - Things to Do
"Golden Girls" experience to open in Miami
An immersive pop-up restaurant designed to look like the set of the iconic "Golden Girls" TV show, which was set in Miami, opens in Wynwood Nov. 10.
What's happening: Tickets to "The Golden Girls Kitchen" include a reserved seat and guaranteed window of time to dine, choice of an entree and cheesecake.
- The pop-up already proved popular in Beverly Hills, New York City, San Francisco and Chicago.
If you go: The restaurant at 350 NW 24th Street runs through Dec. 31.
- Tickets start at $34.
More Miami stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.