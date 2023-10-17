Inside the Dolphins' record-breaking offense

The Dolphins are off to one of the best starts in franchise history.

Why it matters: After dismantling the Carolina Panthers at home on Sunday, 42–21, Miami (5–1) is tied with the Kansas City Chiefs as the AFC's top-performing team.

Yes, but: The Dolphins are doing more than winning. They're dominating on offense and breaking records almost every week.

Driving the news: Wide receiver Tyreek Hill torched the Panthers for 163 receiving yards. His 814 receiving yards through the first six games of a season is the most in the Super Bowl era, per the NFL.

Running back Raheem Mostert entered Sunday tied for the most touchdowns in the league (eight) and then filed another casual three-score performance.

The only position player since 1970 to have at least 11 touchdowns this early in the season is former Seattle Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander, who had 12 scores through this point in 2005, the year he won MVP.

More crazy stats: The last time a team had 15 touchdowns through six games was in 1958.

The Dolphins also lead the NFL in rushing and passing yards, which hasn't been done since 1941.

And they're the only team averaging over 150 rushing yards per game (181.8) and over 300 passing yards per game (316.8).

What's next: Miami travels to Philadelphia for a Sunday Night Football matchup in what could be the NFL's game of the year so far. The 5–1 Eagles are the reigning NFC champs and have one of the only defenses that might be able to slow down the Dolphins.