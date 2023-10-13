What to do this weekend in Miami
It's been a rough week. Here are a few ways to let off some steam:
🍻 Miami's Ultimate Oktoberfest Extravaganza is Friday through Sunday at the German American Social Club, with traditional live music, dancing, kids' activities and, of course, beer.
- Tickets: $13 general admission, kids under 2 free.
🎸 The Jonas Brothers play the Kaseya Center Saturday.
- Tickets: Start at $45.20.
🎃 Fall at the Farm is an autumn extravaganza with an animal barnyard, pumpkin patch, zip line and more at Tinez Farms.
- Tickets: $2–$19
🇮🇹 Italian HIT Week, a showcase of new music from Italy, is Saturday at the Miami Beach Bandshell. It promises "big Eurovision energy" with performances from indie pop duo Coma_Cose, alt-folk poet Gio Evan and national contest winner Kyotolp.
- Tickets: Free!
🤠 Grupo Frontera plays the James L. Knight Center Sunday.
- Tickets: $59.50 and up.
