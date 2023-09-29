Review: Beauty & the Butcher is great — especially for Miami Spice

👋 Martin here! I enjoyed the best meal I've ever had in Miami the other night at Beauty & the Butcher.

State of plate: Chef Jeremy Ford's Michelin-recommended Coral Gables restaurant would typically be out of my price range, but you can eat here at a discount during Miami Spice.

The two-month program comes to an end Saturday, so book a table at that fancy restaurant you've always wanted to try on Friday night.

What I ordered: The $60 prix fixe dinner, which comes with an appetizer, entree and dessert.

The croquettes — served with basque cheese and smoked paprika emulsion — were skinnier than normal for a crispier finish.

The truffle organic chicken came with silky mashed potatoes — and for a $25 surcharge, you can get the equally buttery beef tenderloin instead.

I got the cream puff for dessert, which tasted like apple pie on an autumn evening.

If you go: Beauty & the Butcher, 6915 Red Road, is open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 6pm–10pm and Friday and Saturday from 6pm–11pm.