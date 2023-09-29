1 hour ago - Food and Drink

Review: Beauty & the Butcher is great — especially for Miami Spice

Martin Vassolo
The truffle organic chicken at Beauty & the Butcher

The truffle organic chicken at Beauty & the Butcher. Photo: Martin Vassolo/Axios

👋 Martin here! I enjoyed the best meal I've ever had in Miami the other night at Beauty & the Butcher.

State of plate: Chef Jeremy Ford's Michelin-recommended Coral Gables restaurant would typically be out of my price range, but you can eat here at a discount during Miami Spice.

What I ordered: The $60 prix fixe dinner, which comes with an appetizer, entree and dessert.

  • The croquettes — served with basque cheese and smoked paprika emulsion — were skinnier than normal for a crispier finish.
  • The truffle organic chicken came with silky mashed potatoes — and for a $25 surcharge, you can get the equally buttery beef tenderloin instead.
  • I got the cream puff for dessert, which tasted like apple pie on an autumn evening.

If you go: Beauty & the Butcher, 6915 Red Road, is open Monday through Thursday and Sunday from 6pm–10pm and Friday and Saturday from 6pm–11pm.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more