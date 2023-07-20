2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Restaurants ramp up for Miami Spice

Deirdra Funcheon
food on a white plate

Escargot at Brasserie Laurel. Photo: FujiFilmGirl

Hundreds of restaurants are already lining up to participate in Miami Spice, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau promotion for local restaurant deals.

What's happening: From Aug. 1–Sept. 30, diners can get three-course meals at top eateries for just $30–$35 (lunch/brunch) and $45–$60 (dinner).

  • That's essentially a 40% discount at some participating restaurants.

What we're watching: Menus are already posted, so we're working on our plan of attack.

Of note: Some restaurants have deals for certain meals (maybe not Saturday night dinners, for example) — so we recommend checking their websites and calling ahead for reservations.

  • And you'll have to shell out a little extra for tax, tip and beverages.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Miami stories

No stories could be found

Miamipostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Miami.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more