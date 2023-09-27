With or without Messi, Inter looks for second title this season

Inter Miami is going for its second trophy in two months as it plays in the U.S. Open Cup Final on Wednesday.

Driving the news: Inter will host Houston Dynamo FC at DRV PNK Stadium at 8:30pm.

What we're watching: Will Lionel Messi play?

The Argentine star left last Wednesday's match early with discomfort from scar tissue in his leg and didn't play in Sunday's 1–1 tie against Orlando.

It marked the third match, for club or country, that Messi had missed in the last two weeks.

Inter coach Gerardo "Tata" Martino said Messi was day-to-day and it's unclear if he will play.

Another midseason signing, defender Jordi Alba, is also expected to miss Wednesday's match with an injury.

What they're saying: "He doesn't need surgery or anything like that. It's just a matter of how much time the player needs to rest in order to play the next game," Martino told reporters Tuesday about Messi. "If it wasn't a final, we wouldn't take any risks. But because it's a final, there is a chance we take that risk."

If you go: Even with Messi's status up in the air, tickets are going for between $169 and $5,990 on Ticketmaster.

What's next: Beyond this midseason tournament, Inter is on the hunt for the final playoff spot in its conference.